COVID 19: US airlines get aid, ground older aircraft. What now?

Airlines in the US continue to adjust to an industry that is likely to be changed permanently by the COVID-19 pandemic. And although some certainty about government aid is emerging for airlines operating in the country, the minimum levels of service they are required to provide, and the overarching conclusion that the US airline industry will be considerably smaller for the remainder of 2020, mean that overall – uncertainty continues to prevail.

As the airlines prepare for a new operating reality, there is little doubt that they are working to offload older aircraft and use government assistance – which has considerable strings attached – to keep their workers employed.

But over the longer term, the structure of the travel experience remains questionable as some form of social distancing will be required at airports, and perhaps on aircraft also.

There’s also the reality of health checks being required in the travel process, and it is uncertain how those changes will ultimately affect short haul traffic.