COVID-19: UK airline capacity slow growth pre-quarantine. 25-May-2020

Welcome to the latest edition of CAPA’s Coronavirus and Aviation global COVID-19 update, UK airline capacity slow growth pre-quarantine (25-May-2020).

We offer this product to our active CAPA Members, as well as visitors to our website to help our industry navigate through this crisis.

The report contains a small selection of news briefs and CAPA commentary, on the US system and from each region.

Top news headlines:

- UK airline capacity showing gradual growth despite inbound quarantine scheme;

- IATA is 'determined that aviation will not be a significant source of re-infection'.

Following the aviation summaries, the report contains the latest coronavirus data, globally and by country:

- Brazil overtakes UK and Russia, now the second most infected country in the world.