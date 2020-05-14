COVID 19: Spirit Airlines sees light on the horizon

The US ULCC Spirit Airlines continues to operate at a fraction of its original schedule, with the US summer season about to start at the end of May-2020, but the airline is expressing some cautious optimism about bookings and pricing.

However, the slight move upward in those metrics is off a very low base, as the COVID-19 pandemic has essentially wiped out demand in a matter of weeks.

Spirit is joining other airlines worldwide in attempting to determine the optimal size for its company in the aftermath of the crisis. As it works through those evaluations, the airline is one of many engaging with Airbus about deferring deliveries of aircraft, and Spirit expects to push back some deliveries scheduled for 2020 and 2021.