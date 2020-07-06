COVID-19: major uncertainty clouds Latin America’s potential
Aeromexico’s recent bankruptcy filing reflects the bleak outlook for Latin America as the region battles the spread of COVID-19, and governments in the region have largely opted not to offer financial assistance to their respective airlines.
Aeromexico is the third airline in Latin America to seek Chapter 11, joining other full service operators Avianca and LATAM Airlines Group in being forced to rightsize through a formal restructuring.
Demand in Latin America will take longer to recover compared to other regions of the world, however long term opportunities remain robust, and those airlines that emerge from the crisis intact could be in a prime position to take advantage of a rebound when it occurs.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.