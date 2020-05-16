COVID 19: JetBlue Airways' advantages for weathering the storm
JetBlue Airways is joining other US airlines in expressing some cautious optimism that plummeting demand triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic has bottomed out. However, the company is also warning that it has no idea about the timing and shape of a recovery.
In the meantime, JetBlue is using universal strategies adopted by airlines worldwide to survive the crisis – deep capacity cuts, operating a fraction of its fleet, and working to bolster its liquidity to withstand the continuing uncertainty stemming from the pandemic.
But JetBlue believes it could emerge from the crisis at an advantage, given its tilt towards leisure customers. Nevertheless, all airlines will be working to attract those passengers, because business demand is expected to lag the start of any recovery in the leisure segment, which will create challenges for all airlines in being able to attain pricing traction.
