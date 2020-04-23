COVID-19: Jet2 and TUI rely on IATA's U-recovery in Jun-2020
IATA has issued one of what are becoming habitual sombre warnings about the ultimate demise of the air transport industry if it can’t get going again fairly soon and also implying that domestic markets will be the first to recover if it does.
But not all airlines fly domestically. Some are reliant on an international network that has disappeared. This report highlights two airlines operating out of the UK that are committed to reinstating international flights in Jun-2020.
One in particular seems to want to be ‘first mover’ on the comeback trail, even though many of its services are to what are now ‘stricken’ countries and even suggesting that it intends to do so can only count as good PR.
