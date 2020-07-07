COVID-19: Hawaii adjusts its quarantine. Will the tourists come?

A mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone entering the US state of Hawaii will soon be eased for travellers showing proof of testing negative for COVID-19. The strict regulations have been in place since Mar-2020 as the state attempted to contain the spread of the virus.

The quarantine brought the operations of Hawaiian Airlines to a near standstill, but the easing of travel restrictions on interisland travel in mid-Jun-2020 resulted in the addition of some flights.

Now the re-opening of Hawaii is occurring as COVID-19 cases in numerous US states are rising rapidly, which could further weaken already depressed demand. But Hawaiian is not blind to the challenges that lie ahead, and remains focused on building up liquidity to withstand a sustained period of uncertainty.