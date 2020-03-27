Covid-19: European airline RPKs worst hit. Survival gauged in months

Summary

Flash PMI data for Mar-2020 in Eurozone and UK has collapsed to new lows; worse than in the global financial crisis.

IATA expects USD252 billion revenue loss for airlines in 2020 due to the coronavirus, versus its previous worst case scenario of USD113 billion.

Revenue impact is expected to be greatest in Asia Pacific and Europe; the greatest percentage drop in RPKs is expected in Europe.

The typical airline's liquidity was two months of revenue at the outset. Even after mitigating action, survival for most airlines is a matter of months.

On 24-Mar-2020 IHS Markit published the 'flash' estimates of its Mar-2020 survey of companies, based on 85%-90% of total responses for the month. Typically, its flash estimates are very close to the final data published early in the following month.

The flash Eurozone Composite PMI slumped from 51.6 in Feb-2020 to 31.4 in Mar-2020, the lowest in the history of the index, which began in its current form in Jul-1998. The previous low point was during the global financial crisis in Feb-2009, when the figure was 36.2.

When the index is less than 50, this means a majority of businesses are recording a contraction in activity.

The equivalent UK index also hit a record low, falling from 53.0 in Feb-2020 to 37.1 in Mar-2020, which was just below the previous low of 38.1 in Nov-2008, also during the global financial crisis.

Survey data were collected during 12-20 Mar-2020, before shutdowns were implemented due to COVID-19. This suggests that Apr-2020 data could be even lower.

IATA expects USD252 billion revenue loss for airlines in 2020

The travel restrictions that have been implemented by countries as a result of the virus now cover 98% of global passenger revenue, according to IATA in its 24-Mar-2020 update on the crisis.

Restrictions range from enhanced screening and health certificate requirements, through quarantine for arriving passengers and partial travel bans, to total border closures.

When IATA published its 5-Mar-2020 update, countries with more than 100 cases of COVID-19 covered 27% of global passenger revenues, but there were few travel restrictions in place.

At that time, the association gave scenarios for the possible negative impact on global airline industry revenue in 2020 ranging from USD28 billion to USD113 billion.

Its latest outlook is that there will be a USD252 billion loss of passenger revenue in 2020 – more than twice its previous worst case scenario.

To put that figure into perspective, it represents 44% of total passenger revenue forecast for 2020 by IATA at the start of the year at USD567 billion, and 30% of total airline industry revenue forecast then at USD838 billion.

Revenue impact to be greatest in Asia Pacific and Europe

By region, the biggest revenue impact in absolute terms is modelled for Asia Pacific, at USD88 billion.

The revenue impact on European airlines is placed at USD76 billion, which is the second biggest impact.

In North America, a figure of USD50 billion is estimated.

Impact of COVID-19 on 2020 airline revenue and RPK by region

Europe to suffer greatest percentage drop in RPKs

In terms of passenger traffic, IATA expects a 38% fall in RPKs worldwide in 2020 versus last year (compared with 4% growth forecast at the start of this year). Europe is expected to suffer the biggest percentage decline, with a year-on-year reduction of 46%.

Europe is also suffering the biggest yield declines in Mar-2020, according to IATA.

European passenger yield for Mar-2020 travel has fallen by approximately 17% year-on-year, and yield for Mar-2020 travel booked in the month has dropped by more than 22%.

Asia Pacific Mar-2020 yield has dropped by 15% year-on-year, but yield for travel booked in the month is down by approximately 8%, indicating a relative easing of the situation there.

By contrast, North American Mar-2020 yield has fallen by less than 5%, but yield for in-month bookings has dropped by more than 20%, indicating a rapid deterioration.

Grounding aircraft cuts variable costs while labour is the biggest fixed cost

The impact on airline profits for this year is harder to estimate than the impact on revenue. Nevertheless, a loss for the world airline industry in 2020 now looks likely.

Variable costs – those directly related to flying aircraft – will be saved by grounding fleets. The biggest remaining costs – the fixed costs – are labour and aircraft ownership costs (in descending order of significance).

Airlines around the world are focusing on reducing labour costs, effectively trying to convert them from fixed to variable as much as possible, by reducing headcount, offering unpaid leave, bringing forward annual holidays, and cutting pay rates.

If demand remains at minimal levels for any length of time, aircraft ownership costs will be the next focus and airlines will seek to exit leases early, to renegotiate lease payments and debt payments, and to defer orders.

They will also examine sale and leasebacks to raise cash (this is already happening), although a depressed market is not the best time to receive a good price, and lessors themselves can be more reluctant to add to their portfolios.

Cash is key to survival

The most important financial metric for airlines in the current environment is cash flow.

With revenue reduced hugely during the crisis (almost to zero in many cases, with only cargo revenue still coming in to any significant extent and even that mainly for those with dedicated freighters), cash flow is inevitably negative. This is exacerbated by the requirement to return advance payments for flights that will not now be fulfilled.

Once operating costs and capital expenditure are reduced to the minimum possible, airlines can then survive for as long as their available cash balances will last.

The typical airline's liquidity was two months of revenue at the outset

According to IATA, European airlines typically had liquidity equivalent to approximately two months of revenue at the start of the year. The median figure in most world regions is also approximately two months of revenue.

Airline balance sheet liquidity* by region

In Europe, this ranges from zero to almost seven months. This is a little wider than the range of approximately one to six months for Europe's leading listed airline groups, as presented in a CAPA analysis of 18-Mar-2020.

The majority of the listed groups had more than two months of liquidity at the outset of the crisis, so the median figure of two months across European airlines indicates a long tail of unlisted airlines with very low liquidity.

In a low margin business such as the airline industry, costs and revenues are of very similar magnitude. Without taking any mitigating action, liquidity of two months of revenue means that only two months' worth of costs could be paid for with no revenue coming in.

The urgency of this predicament was highlighted in a CAPA report of 17-Mar-2020.

Even after mitigating action, survival for most airlines is a matter of months

However, airlines have taken significant steps to mitigate this by massively reducing their flying programmes, in many cases by 90%, or even – entirely.

Approximately 50% of costs are variable (typically more than this for LCCs) and depreciation, which is not a cash cost, is approximately 10% of costs, so the cessation of flying means that only 40% of normal costs remain.

So two months' worth of revenue in cash could cover ongoing costs for broadly five months in a no-flying situation. This could be extended further if labour costs are cut.

Conversely, this analysis does not take account of payments in service of debt or any capital payments that fall due. Moreover, the situation is clearly more pressing for the long tail of airlines with lower liquidity levels.

The key point from this somewhat 'back of the envelope' analysis is that: for the majority of airlines in Europe and elsewhere, survival in a world of zero demand is a matter of months.

Government support has been patchy

Many governments have acknowledged this and a number have provided financial support to airlines, or are planning to do so.

Finland's government has proposed a loan guarantee for Finnair, while Norway, Sweden and Denmark have announced aid for airlines.

Sweden and Denmark are providing USD300 million of state loan guarantees to SAS. Norway is providing NOK6 billion (USD543 million) in loan guarantees for its aviation industry, of which half refers to Norwegian.

The French government has said that it is already making arrangements for Air France regarding financial support. It has previously indicated that any decision would only be in consultation with the Dutch government, which has also said it was prepared to consider support to Air France-KLM.

Both countries have equity stakes in the group.

Italy's government is preparing to renationalise Alitalia.

The UK government had indicated a willingness to consider support for UK airlines, but the finance minister said on 24-Mar-20 that they must first exhaust all other commercial options. There are loan support schemes for all sectors, but there is no aviation-specific package.

One of the complications for the UK government is that the country's leading airlines are not wholly UK owned. British Airways is owned by IAG, and Virgin Atlantic is 50% owned by Delta Air Lines.

Outside Europe, a number of governments have indicated a readiness to provide support. These include significantly Australia, Brazil, China, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Qatar and Singapore. The US Senate has outlined aUSD61 billion support package for US passenger airlines.

Government financial support will not fully meet airline industry demands…

However, IATA estimates that airlines need USD200 billion in support and governments are not doing enough to provide this.

With almost all sectors across the economy throughout the world crying out for support, airlines must face the reality that the industry will not receive all the financial assistance it wants.

...and governments need to do better at coordinating

Nevertheless, governments could do a much better job of coordinating their response, not only as a short term response to the crisis facing airlines, but also in looking to the future structure of the industry. Top priority for the post-coronavirus world should be the removal of restrictions on foreign ownership and control.

These weaken the industry by limiting access to capital, severely restricting cross-border mergers and acquisitions, and preserving a fragmented global industry structure.

For now, the best that most airlines can do is to hibernate and wait for the virus to pass.