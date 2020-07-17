COVID-19: “choppy” recovery means downsizing US airline fleets
As the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the globe and immobilised the airline industry, a massive number of aircraft were suddenly grounded in response to the sharp and dramatic plummet in demand.
In the US, the number of grounded aircraft appears to have hit bottom in mid May-2020, just before an uptick in demand occurred as the country’s high season began in Jun-2020. Similarly to demand, there has been some movement off the bottom in aircraft returning to service.
But with the surge of new COVID-19 cases in the US, and the country’s larger airlines warning that they need to shrink their employee rosters in the coming months, the country’s active fleet will remain well below pre-crisis levels for the foreseeable future.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.