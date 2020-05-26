COVID 19: Brazil’s rising cases create new uncertainty for airlines

As it faces the rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus, Brazil is a study in contrasts.

Brazil is now an axis for COVID-19, and has risen in the ranks to become the second largest affected country measured by reported cases. The US has instituted issuing a travel ban for Brazil, and São Paulo has emerged as hot spot for the virus.

Despite those grim facts, Brazil’s airlines are experiencing some slight improvement in demand, and in some cases are slowly expanding their offerings. Obviously those improvements remain off a very low base, and if Brazil’s challenges in containing the virus continue, their outlooks could change, just as uncertainty could build over the time frame for a meaningful recovery in demand.