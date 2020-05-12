COVID 19: Brazil’s GOL remains bullish on the 737 MAX

Brazil’s largest domestic airline, GOL, is taking all the necessary steps to weather the COVID-19 crisis, including gutting its capacity and building up liquidity. The airline is also reassessing its fleet, and because there is still no visibility of how long it will ultimately take for demand to return to its pre-crisis levels, GOL has opted to cancel a number of its Boeing 737 MAX deliveries.

GOL has also received compensation from Boeing related to the grounding of the MAX that has helped the company strengthen its liquidity. And even though it has decided to shrink its MAX order book, GOL believes there could be opportunities to accelerate its fleet transition to the MAX once the crisis is over.