COVID-19 Aviation Impact: CAPA Daily Update – 12-Mar-2020

The latest Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Global Situation

114 countries now affected

Bolivia, Burkina Faso, Jamaica and the Democratic Republic of the Congo were added to the list of countries reporting COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 114.

Top ten locations for COVID-19 excluding China (11-Mar-2020)

China cumulative cases (11-Mar-2020)

Top ten locations by daily cases increase (11-Mar-2020)

United States cumulative cases (11-Mar-2020)

Air Capacity Update: The impact of the US suspending all Europe-US travel

As a result in the spike of cases shown above, the United States Government has announced that, "effective at 11:59 p.m. (US) eastern daylight time on March 13, 2020", it will restrict and suspend the entry into the United States, as immigrants or nonimmigrants, of all those who were physically present within the Schengen Area during the 14-day period preceding their entry or attempted entry into the United States. This includes 26 European states: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.

The United States to Europe capacity represents approx. 700,000 to 1.1m seats per week, with volumes now being greatly impacted by the announcement.

United States of America-Europe weekly system seat capacity. Schedules effective w/c 09-Mar-2020. Following the Trump announcement, we expect airlines will rapidly adjust this capacity downwards

US international departing system seat capacity w/c 09-Mar-2020. Europe is the largest and most valuable US route group

Top 10 airlines impacted by the announcement (weekly seats flown on North Atlantic routes prior to the Trump ban)

Aviation & Travel Industry updates

1. Global:

WHO characterises COVID-19 as a pandemic World Health Organization (WHO) formally characterised (11-Mar-2020) the outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as a pandemic. WHO director-general Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: "WHO has been assessing this outbreak around the clock and we are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction. We have therefore made the assessment that COVID-19 can be characterized as a pandemic." Dr Ghebreyesus noted that describing the situation as a pandemic does not change WHO's assessment of the threat posed by the virus, nor does it change what WHO is doing or what countries should do. [ more - original PR

2. Asia:

Hong Kong: Cathay Pacific expects 'substantial loss' in 1H2020

Cathay Pacific chairman Patrick Healy stated (11-Mar-2020) the carrier will incur a “substantial loss” in 1H2020. Despite the “very uncertain” outlook, Mr Healy said the carrier remain confident in its future. [ more - original PR

Australia / New Zealand: Tom Hanks confirms positive virus result in Australia

Tom Hanks, via his official Twitter account, announced (12-Mar-2020) he was tested for coronavirus in Australia and was found to be positive. Mr Hanks added that he will be isolated, observed and tested “for as long as public health and safety requires”.