COVID-19 Aviation Impact: CAPA Daily Update – 12-Mar-2020
Top news headlines:
- US President Donald Trump announced (11-Mar-2020) the US will be "suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days", effective 13-Mar-2020;
- World Health Organization (WHO) formally characterised (11-Mar-2020) the outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as a pandemic;
- French govt rules out Groupe ADP privatisation in current market conditions.
The latest Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Global Situation
114 countries now affected
Bolivia, Burkina Faso, Jamaica and the Democratic Republic of the Congo were added to the list of countries reporting COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 114.
Top ten locations for COVID-19 excluding China (11-Mar-2020)
China cumulative cases (11-Mar-2020)
Top ten locations by daily cases increase (11-Mar-2020)
United States cumulative cases (11-Mar-2020)
Air Capacity Update: The impact of the US suspending all Europe-US travel
As a result in the spike of cases shown above, the United States Government has announced that, "effective at 11:59 p.m. (US) eastern daylight time on March 13, 2020", it will restrict and suspend the entry into the United States, as immigrants or nonimmigrants, of all those who were physically present within the Schengen Area during the 14-day period preceding their entry or attempted entry into the United States. This includes 26 European states: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.
The United States to Europe capacity represents approx. 700,000 to 1.1m seats per week, with volumes now being greatly impacted by the announcement.
United States of America-Europe weekly system seat capacity. Schedules effective w/c 09-Mar-2020. Following the Trump announcement, we expect airlines will rapidly adjust this capacity downwards
US international departing system seat capacity w/c 09-Mar-2020. Europe is the largest and most valuable US route group
Top 10 airlines impacted by the announcement (weekly seats flown on North Atlantic routes prior to the Trump ban)
Aviation & Travel Industry updates
1. Global:
WHO characterises COVID-19 as a pandemic
2. Asia:
Hong Kong: Cathay Pacific expects 'substantial loss' in 1H2020
Australia / New Zealand: Tom Hanks confirms positive virus result in Australia
South Korea: Air Busan implements paid leave scheme in response to coronavirus outbreak
Air Busan implemented a paid leave scheme due to low demand as a result of the outbreak of coronavirus (International Newspaper, 11-Mar-2020). Of the company's 1400 employees, 1000 will be taking paid leave from 16-Mar-2020 to 24-Apr-2020 on the condition they receive 70% of the average wage.
3. Middle East:
Lebanon suspends travel to Italy, South Korea, China and Iran due to coronavirus outbreak
Lebanon's Prime Minister Hassan Diab stated all travel to and from Italy, South Korea, China and Iran has been suspended as a precautionary measure against the outbreak of coronavirus (Asharq Al-Awsat/Middle East Eye/The Daily Star, 11-Mar-2020).
4. Europe:
French govt rules out Groupe ADP privatisation in current market conditions
5. North America:
US suspends travel from Schengen Europe from 13-Mar-2020. British Airways and Virgin Atlantic should be winners
US President Donald Trump announced (11-Mar-2020) the unprecedented suspension of "entry into the US of all foreign travellers who were physically present in the Schengen Area during the 14 days prior to their intended entry into the US, due to the potential for transmission of coronavirus". The proclamation will remain in effect from "11:59 p.m. (US) eastern daylight time on March 13, 2020", until terminated by Mr Trump. Mr Trump commented: "The free flow of commerce between the United States and the Schengen Area countries remains an economic priority for the United States, and I remain committed to facilitating trade between our nations", read the proclamation.
Mr Trump said restrictions will be "adjusted subject to conditions on the ground" and exemptions will be available for US citizens "who have undergone appropriate screenings" (New York Times/BBC, 12-Mar-2020). Mr Trump also stated the regulations will apply to "trade and cargo" and "various other things as we get approval". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]
For US and most European airlines, this means in broad terms that their available travel market is immediately halved, as only Americans will be allowed to enter the US.
The UK and British airlines should be best positioned
The ban specifically excludes UK-origin and destination passengers (who have not been in a Schengen country in the previous 14 days), so that much trans Atlantic travel activity will focus on the London and other major UK airports.
This has to be good news particularly for British Airways and Virgin Atlantic, for whom North American capacity accounts for around 20% and 80% respectively - in what is the highest yielding major market in the world.
However, the other European majors will struggle to operate service from their home countries at any level.
6. Latin America:
LATAM Airlines allows free rescheduling for services from/to Italy, Spain and Israel
LATAM Airlines Group announced (10/11-Mar-2020) new measures to assist customers due to measures taken by the Chilean, Italian and Israeli authorities during the coronavirus outbreak. Chile's Health Ministry announced that all inbound passengers from Italy or Spain must self isolate for 14 days. Customers with bookings to Italy and Israel or from Spain and Italy to Chile can reschedule or change the destination of their bookings without charge.
Passengers who travelled to Italy, Spain, France, Germany, US, Iran, Japan, China or South Korea are also being given the option to reschedule. Colombian authorities are also requesting passengers who have been to Italy, Spain, France or China to self isolate for 14 days. [more - original PR - Portuguese] [more - original PR - Portuguese - II]
7. Africa:
Air Seychelles 'forced to cancel' approx 40% of flying schedule due to coronavirus
Air Seychelles chief commercial officer Charles Johnson stated (11-Mar-2020) the airline has "been forced to cancel approximately 40% of our flying schedule" until the end of Apr-2020, "due to the negative effects of COVID-19 on demand". Cancelled frequencies include the following:
- Seychelles-Mauritius: 10 frequencies cancelled, effective 26-Mar-2020 to 30-Apr-2020;
- Seychelles-Johannesburg: 11, effective 26-Mar-2020 to 30-Apr-2020;
- Seychelles-Mumbai: 21, effective until 30-Jun-2020.
The carrier plans to consolidate some services on its Seychelles-Praslin route, and noted it is experiencing tremendous reductions in domestic bookings due to overseas cancellations. Staff are being encouraged to take annual leave during this period. [more - original PR]
