COVID-19: American Airlines' international route reductions

The COVID-19 pandemic has created an extra layer of complexity for network planners worldwide as airlines are working carefully to preserve some level of network integrity once the crisis is over. But that remains a tricky exercise, since the duration of the pandemic remains anyone’s guess.

American Airlines has outlined its planned international reductions for the peak season in the Northern Hemisphere, which will result in a 60% cut in capacity. The adjustments include a mix of pushing back the dates for the resumption of service in some markets and a decision by the airline to eliminate seasonal services in a number of markets.

American’s hub in Philadelphia appears to be bearing the brunt of seasonal route cuts. The airline has launched numerous routes to secondary trans Atlantic markets, which were performing well before COVID-19 wiped out in demand in a matter of weeks.

American is striking an optimistic tone, noting that 25 seasonal flights are suspended until the US summer of 2021; however it is entirely too early to determine whether demand in some markets will regain pre-pandemic levels by next summer.