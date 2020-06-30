COVID 19: Alaska Air builds liquidity and cuts cash burn
Alaska Air Group entered the COVID-19 crisis on more solid footing than some of its peers, having paid down most of the debt it borrowed to fund its acquisition of, and merger with, Virgin America.
But similarly to airlines worldwide, Alaska has been working feverishly to tame its cash burn and build up its liquidity.
The company aims to cut its monthly cash burn to zero by the end of 2020, and continues to chart solid progress in achieving that goal. And while Alaska is joining other US airlines in experiencing some movement of demand off the bottom, most US operators are under no illusion that a recovery will occur in the near term.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.