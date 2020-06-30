COVID 19: Alaska Air builds liquidity and cuts cash burn

Alaska Air Group entered the COVID-19 crisis on more solid footing than some of its peers, having paid down most of the debt it borrowed to fund its acquisition of, and merger with, Virgin America.

But similarly to airlines worldwide, Alaska has been working feverishly to tame its cash burn and build up its liquidity.

The company aims to cut its monthly cash burn to zero by the end of 2020, and continues to chart solid progress in achieving that goal. And while Alaska is joining other US airlines in experiencing some movement of demand off the bottom, most US operators are under no illusion that a recovery will occur in the near term.