COVID-19, 7-Jul-2020: US airline capacity up for July 4th, but....

Top news headlines:

- US capacity driven up by holiday but uncertainly looms as cases spike;

- IATA: Cargo capacity crunch 'likely to take some time to unwind';

- OAG: China domestic capacity bounces back to 86% of pre crisis levels, international under 10%.

Following the aviation summaries, the report contains the latest coronavirus data, globally and by country:

- Global COVID-19 cases up more than 11% in a week.