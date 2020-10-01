COVID-19, 31-Aug-2020: China's aviation recovery almost complete
Welcome to the latest edition of CAPA’s Coronavirus and Aviation global COVID-19 update. We offer this product to our active CAPA Members, as well as visitors to our website to help our industry navigate through this crisis.
The report contains a small selection of news briefs and CAPA commentary from around the world.
Top news headlines:
- China's domestic aviation recovery almost complete;
- IATA: sample of airlines shows 81% drop in revenue in 2Q2020, cargo revenue up 29%;
- AirAsia Group records 98% airline revenue decline in 2Q2020 due to reduced capacity.
Following the aviation summaries, this report contains the latest coronavirus data, globally and by country:
- More than 25 million COVID cases recorded globally since the pandemic began.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.