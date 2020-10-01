COVID-19, 31-Aug-2020: China's aviation recovery almost complete

Welcome to the latest edition of CAPA’s Coronavirus and Aviation global COVID-19 update. We offer this product to our active CAPA Members, as well as visitors to our website to help our industry navigate through this crisis.

The report contains a small selection of news briefs and CAPA commentary from around the world.

Top news headlines:

- China's domestic aviation recovery almost complete;

- IATA: sample of airlines shows 81% drop in revenue in 2Q2020, cargo revenue up 29%;

- AirAsia Group records 98% airline revenue decline in 2Q2020 due to reduced capacity.

Following the aviation summaries, this report contains the latest coronavirus data, globally and by country:

- More than 25 million COVID cases recorded globally since the pandemic began.