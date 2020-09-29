COVID-19, 28-Sep-2020: The face of aviation will never look quite the same again

Welcome to the latest edition of CAPA’s Coronavirus and Aviation global COVID-19 update. We offer this product to our active CAPA Members, as well as visitors to our website to help our industry navigate through this crisis.

The report contains a small selection of news briefs and CAPA commentary from around the world.

Top news headlines:

- CAPA: The face of aviation will never look quite the same again;

- IATA: 'Significant change' in travellers booking trips closer to departure date;

- US Senators introduce legislation to extend PSP until Mar-2021.

Following the aviation summaries, the report contains the latest coronavirus data, globally and by country:

- Globally the mortality rate is about to reach one million.