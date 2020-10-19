COVID-19, 19-Oct-2020: UK capacity reductions continue

Welcome to the 19-Oct-2020 edition of CAPA’s Coronavirus and Aviation global COVID-19 update. We offer this product to our active CAPA Members, as well as visitors to our website to help our industry navigate through this crisis.

The report contains a small selection of news briefs and CAPA commentary from around the world.

Top news headlines:

- United Kingdom aviation capacity downward trajectory expected to continue;

- IATA welcomes US military report on low risk of catching COVID-19 on a flight;

- CAAC: Domestic pax recovers to 98% of 2019 level in Sep-2020.

Following the aviation summaries, the report contains the latest coronavirus data, globally and by country:

- 40 million cases expected to be diagnosed this.