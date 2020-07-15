COVID-19, 15-Jul-2020: Vietnam's shining aviation example

Welcome to the latest edition of CAPA’s Coronavirus and Aviation global COVID-19 update. We offer this product to our active CAPA Members, as well as visitors to our website to help our industry navigate through this crisis.

The report contains a small selection of news briefs and CAPA commentary from around the world.

Top news headlines:

- Vietnam a shining example as aviation market bounces back;

- IATA calls for IEA to prioritise investment in sustainable aviation fuel;

- European Commission green lights KLM's EUR3.4bn state aid package.

Following the aviation summaries, the report contains the latest coronavirus data, globally and by country:

- Global COVID-19 cases record increase: More than 1 million cases in five days.