Corporación América Airports extends AA2000 concession for 10 years

Corporación América, a stock market-floated entity in the United States, where it does not operate, will extend the operating concession for 35 Argentinean airports, which it has held with Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 (AA2000) since 1998, for a further 10 years beyond 2028.

This sends out a positive message for the future where it is most badly needed, in a continent where the coronavirus pandemic has ravaged the air transport industry.

So bad was the impact in 2Q2020 that in that period the aeronautical revenues of Corporación América Airports (which also operates in Europe but not to the same degree) amounted to just USD8 million.

Its stock market price at the beginning of Dec-2020 does not suggest a company that has struggled as badly as it has, but the tide is at last starting to turn.

But locally in Argentina it needs to sort out what is becoming an embarrassing episode with the government over the three airports it operates in Buenos Aires, and which it will continue to operate.