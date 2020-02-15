Coronavirus and protests are a double whammy for Hong Kong

The novel coronavirus outbreak (2019-nCoV, now Covid-19) is forcing major schedule changes for airlines across the Asia-Pacific region, with the Chinese mainland carriers and air services most affected.

Outside the mainland markets, Hong Kong has been hardest hit by the industry’s latest crisis and both Cathay Pacific and Hong Kong Airlines have borne the brunt of the downturn.

A rebound is likely, if the post-SARS experience is a predictor. But conditions have changed 17 years later and the outcome could be different, particularly if the virus continues to spread.