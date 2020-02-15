Coronavirus and protests are a double whammy for Hong Kong
The novel coronavirus outbreak (2019-nCoV, now Covid-19) is forcing major schedule changes for airlines across the Asia-Pacific region, with the Chinese mainland carriers and air services most affected.
Outside the mainland markets, Hong Kong has been hardest hit by the industry’s latest crisis and both Cathay Pacific and Hong Kong Airlines have borne the brunt of the downturn.
A rebound is likely, if the post-SARS experience is a predictor. But conditions have changed 17 years later and the outcome could be different, particularly if the virus continues to spread.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.