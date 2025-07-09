Colombian aviation: a stabilising domestic market and abundant international opportunities

Colombia's domestic aviation market has entered into a period of stabilisation after experiencing overcapacity, in the wake of two ULCCs ceasing operations in 2023 and the launch of the ultra-low cost carrier JetSMART Colombia.

Now the market has settled into three major players: Avianca, LATAM and JetSMART.

And as those airlines continue to observe positive trends domestically, a number of Colombian airlines are looking to expand their international footprints into new markets.