Colombian aviation: a stabilising domestic market and abundant international opportunities
Colombia's domestic aviation market has entered into a period of stabilisation after experiencing overcapacity, in the wake of two ULCCs ceasing operations in 2023 and the launch of the ultra-low cost carrier JetSMART Colombia.
Now the market has settled into three major players: Avianca, LATAM and JetSMART.
And as those airlines continue to observe positive trends domestically, a number of Colombian airlines are looking to expand their international footprints into new markets.
