Codeshare deals boost Australia-India aviation market, and there's strong potential for more service

A new codeshare deal between Air India and Virgin Australia highlights the rising interest in the small - but growing - market between these two countries, Australia and India.

The unilateral codeshare does not directly boost capacity in this market, but it does add another important layer to existing services that should help increase demand, at least in one direction.

The India-Australia nonstop market is far less developed than others. However, it is on an upward trajectory, and has surpassed pre-pandemic levels.

It is also a safe bet that there is plenty more potential for growth in this market, and it is likely to factor into Indian airline expansion plans.