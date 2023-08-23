Cebu Pacific curbs capacity growth goals as fleet and operational disruptions bite

Cebu Pacific has managed to restore its capacity close to pre-pandemic levels, although it has had to constrain its plans to grow beyond that, due to some operational problems largely outside its control.

The airline’s domestic capacity has already fully recovered, and it expects to reach the same point with its international capacity in 2023.

However, the Pratt & Whitney engine issues that have bedevilled many other airlines have also affected Cebu Pacific, causing it to ground aircraft. Delivery delays have also complicated the airline’s fleet plans, and severe weather has disrupted its schedules.

Due to these challenges, the airline has halved its forecast for capacity gains versus 2019 levels.

Cebu still plans to boost its narrowbody fleet significantly in 2023 and in 2024, with some of the increase aimed at offsetting the fleet disruptions and ensuring that it can fulfil its network plans.