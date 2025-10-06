Cathay Pacific is broadening and deepening its Mainland China network

The Cathay Pacific Group is following through on its plans to boost its Mainland China network significantly during 2025, by adding new routes and preparing to expand frequencies on others.

Cathay announced that it will start flying between Hong Kong and Changsha on 4-Nov-2025, making it the fifth Mainland China destination added by the group this year. More capacity will be allocated to primary mainland routes in the upcoming winter season.

Last year Cathay Group executives identified growth in the mainland market as one of their priorities, with LCC subsidiary HK Express playing a major role in that strategy.

In Apr-2025 a senior Cathay executive again highlighted mainland network growth (as well as expansion in the US market).

Cathay's position as a hub airline on the doorstep of Mainland China has always been one of its fundamental advantages, and this advantage has reasserted itself after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cathay Group now serves the mainland market slightly differently from in 2019 - but that has not changed the fact that it is still a vital part of its network and business.