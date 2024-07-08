HK Express has soared well beyond pre-pandemic capacity, and more growth is in the pipeline

The Hong Kong-based LCC HK Express is expanding its role within the Cathay Pacific Group as it plans further fleet and network growth, with a particular emphasis on the mainland China market.

The Cathay Pacific Group has been growing its LCC subsidiary faster than the full service carrier during the pandemic recovery phase - although from a much smaller base. This has meant that HK Express' capacity has risen well above its 2019 levels.

More expansion is coming, as the group intends to use HK Express to increase the breadth of its network on the mainland. This will help with the LCC's aim of raising the share of mainland capacity within its overall operations.

Network growth will be backed by aircraft additions. The HK Express fleet is set to increase significantly in 2024 and in 2025, thanks to its existing Airbus narrowbody orders and others that will be allocated from the group's order book.