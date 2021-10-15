Cargo continues to sustain global airlines during pandemic recovery
The air cargo business continues to maintain strength even as recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic remains uneven. As a result, some US airlines that have leaned on cargo during the COVID-19 crisis plan to sustain some portion of those freight-only operations for the near term.
Overall, global cargo demand is projected to exceed 2019 levels both in 2021 and 2022, since the process of placing long haul aircraft back into passenger operations will take some time.
That could result in the boom times for cargo to continue as a lack of supply will help lift cargo rates to sustain record revenues well into 2021.
