Cape Verde committed to building Sal hub; no mention of new airport
The Cape Verde islands, in the Atlantic Ocean off the West Coast of Africa, need a competent air service to keep them connected, as there is no obvious high-speed transport alternative.
The main airline that provides that service has also been tasked with international flights for far-flung expatriates, building international business and tourism, and offering a mid Atlantic hub where it was possible, almost as a sideshow.
Latterly the airline that specialises in exactly that in the North Atlantic, Icelandair, was recruited to oversee the future development of the Cape Verdean airline, but that arrangement seems to have floundered, with the government seeking to regain its shareholding, at least temporarily.
At least the Transport and Tourism Minister has been quick to step in. On the back of a recent consultant's report he has committed to improving the domestic air hub at the island of Sal, utilising PSO route support where necessary, and to use that as a springboard to beefing up an international hub.
There is some potential for that to happen at Sal, which is well situated for several international travel flows, but it has been the intention of numerous previous administrations (including the construction of a new airport for that purpose) and endless studies over the years. The time for action is now.
