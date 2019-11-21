CAPA's 2020 Global Aviation Outlook. Malta, 05/06-Dec-2019

CAPA - Centre for Aviation will hold the World Aviation Outlook Summit in Malta over 05/06-Dec-2019. Please join us for a unique look what at the coming decade holds for the aviation industry, in one of the most appealing sites in the world.

Hosted by the Ministry for Tourism for Malta and co-hosts Air Malta and Malta International Airport, the Summit will provide an in depth, big picture overview of the global aviation outlook, as well as a review of trends and challenges facing the industry in the years to come.

As Flight Shaming and environmental issues top the aviation agenda in late 2019, this inevitably will occupy a key place in the Summit. What does the coming decade hold for airlines, as global warming accelerates alarmingly?

And what is happening with airline partnerships and global alliances, as LATAM defects from oneworld to join Delta, and China Southern exits SkyTeam?

As we look forward to the next decade, the CAPA Outlook Summit offers the ideal forum to review these and many other key issues, along with many industry leaders.