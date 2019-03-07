CAPA: Women wanted!

The airline industry is notorious for its “boysy” silhouette

It is a business which revolves around big boys’ toys, engineering and industry regulation. The only areas where women have a large role is at check-in and serving in-flight meals. At least that is the perception, and one which was pretty much accurate until well into the 1990s.

Whether it is in fact all that different from other sectors in its gender mix is another issue.

But this industry is a different place from where it was just 10 years ago. The big boys’ toys have given way to a customer facing, consumer-driven business where humanity skills are gaining ascendancy over engineering.

Amid massive attitudinal and structural change in a turbulent decade, the industry’s accelerated evolution has done much to open doors for women. The result should presumably be that women play a much greater role in the newer, usually low cost, airlines. Legacy airlines meanwhile are apparently little changed over recent decades. These generalisations are broadly correct.

We seem to be retreating when it comes to numbers of airline CEOs

When we conducted our first global study, in 2010, we were able to track down 15 women CEOs of airlines around the world.

Today, there are almost certainly - less!

Wanted: women to speak at CAPA events

CAPA holds some 20 high level industry events around the world each year and, while we have been able to track down some wonderful women speakers, we're still greatly confined by our boysy electorate.

So, in our small way, in celebrating International Women's Day, this is a call out for any women management leaders to help guide our discussions. If you know one - or more - please let us know.

We all still have a lot to learn.

If you can help us out - please contact Corinne Hitching

