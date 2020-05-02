CAPA TV: Volaris CEO - airline forced to reduce capacity in May

While Mexico is yet to face its most critical period in the spread of COVID-19, Volaris is preparing to meet the challenge head on.

At the end of March Volaris underwent a huge decline in passenger demand to key markets such as the US, Mexico and Central America, however it is believed that the biggest impact of the virus is yet to come.

The total number of cases in Mexico is much lower than in other countries around the world; however to minimise the spread Volaris has reduced its capacity by approximately 80% for Apr-2020.

Volaris CEO Enrique Beltranena believes the peak of COVID-19 for Mexico will come about in May-2020, and as a result, the airline plans to slash its capacity to as little as 12-15% of its total for that month.