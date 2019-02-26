CAPA set to soar in Middle East and Africa in 2019 – vital Summit announced in Dubai, April 2019

Why is this summit so important?

Like their peers elsewhere, carriers in the Middle East face ongoing challenges to their business models. Competition from ambitious new entrants such as the Chinese carriers are threatening the big three Gulf carriers’ position as the chief global superconnectors, who are themselves recalibrating their market positioning. The region’s airlines also have to contend with challenges unique to the Middle East, such as fluctuating oil revenues, regional conflict and overcrowded airspace, not to mention ongoing regulatory challenges.

Further west, Africa faces its own protectionist hurdles. Impotent government transport strategies and an unwavering commitment to propping up failing carriers continues to limit the region’s aviation success. Local airlines are faced with high operating costs arising from government imposed taxes on aviation fuel and monopoly airport fees, while poor management practices and government restrictions on operational freedoms have severely impaired the natural progression of the industry.

While the 2018 launch of the Single Africa Air Transport Market (SAATM) represents progress, perhaps the greatest optimism attaches to some very persistent attempts to expand LCC operations in the region.

With aviation in a highly dynamic state, the CAPA Middle East & Africa Aviation Summit will seek to tap into these changes and address the key issues impacting the region. The Summit is being held alongside Airport Show, which takes place at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre from 29 April – 1 May 2019. Both events are held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airlines and Group.

Already confirmed speakers include:

