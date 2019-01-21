CAPA Qatar Aviation Aeropolitical & Regulatory Summit 5/6 Feb-2019 addressing change

The Qatar Aviation Aeropolitical and Regulatory Summit to be held in Doha on 5/6 Feb-2019 is a preeminent forum dedicated to addressing the latest developments affecting the aviation industry, within the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and worldwide.

Key topics to be discussed at the Summit include emerging Asian markets, congestion, Brexit, open skies, airport privatisation and more.

Senior figures in the airline industry will be in attendance, providing guests a rare opportunity to engage with leaders such as IATA director general & CEO Alexandre de Juniac, European Commission director general MOVE Henrik Hololei, Qatar Airways Group CEO H.E. Akbar Al Baker, Pittsburgh International Airport CEO Christina Cassotis and RwandAir CEO Yvonne Manzi Makolo.

We invite all aviation professionals to join CAPA in Qatar to engage in vital discussions and meet with key decision makers from airlines, government and industry.