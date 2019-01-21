CAPA Qatar Aviation Aeropolitical & Regulatory Summit 5/6 Feb-2019 addressing change
The Qatar Aviation Aeropolitical and Regulatory Summit to be held in Doha on 5/6 Feb-2019 is a preeminent forum dedicated to addressing the latest developments affecting the aviation industry, within the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and worldwide.
Key topics to be discussed at the Summit include emerging Asian markets, congestion, Brexit, open skies, airport privatisation and more.
Senior figures in the airline industry will be in attendance, providing guests a rare opportunity to engage with leaders such as IATA director general & CEO Alexandre de Juniac, European Commission director general MOVE Henrik Hololei, Qatar Airways Group CEO H.E. Akbar Al Baker, Pittsburgh International Airport CEO Christina Cassotis and RwandAir CEO Yvonne Manzi Makolo.
We invite all aviation professionals to join CAPA in Qatar to engage in vital discussions and meet with key decision makers from airlines, government and industry.
Bracing for turbulence: what is the industry’s approach to regulatory challenges in 2019?
The regulatory framework in the aviation industry is expected to change, as growth brings it’s own issues. Through discussions with industry leaders, the summit will address these regulatory challenges and how aviation will prepare for the future.
Formal proceedings will commence with keynote speeches by the IATA director general Alexandre de Juniac, European Commission’s director general MOVE Henrik Hololei and CAPA - Centre for Aviation executive chairman Peter Harbison, following a welcome address by Qatar Airways Group CEO H.E. Akbar Al Baker.
Day 1 will contain key discussions on the following pivotal topics:
- Europe’s aviation relations and approach towards multilateralism
- Will the European aviation climate change after Brexit?
- What is North America’s approach to open skies?
- Unlocking the value of slots at congested airports - How would the aviation industry ensure congestion does not restrict growth?
- Is airport privatisation and corporatisation good for industry and consumers?
Day 2 resumes with panels addressing the future of the aviation industry:
- What is the progress of the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM)?
- What is the outlook for the ASEAN Air Travel Market?
- The Air Cargo sector is growing in prominence, but challenges remain
- How can airlines achieve their sustainability goals?