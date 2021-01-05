CAPA Live. Viva Air CEO: No shortage of opportunity
As Latin America’s two largest markets, Brazil and Mexico, have remained open during the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, Colombia just restarted operations in September.
But the country’s ultra low cost operator, Viva Air Colombia, has assessed that the recovery in Colombia is on par with those markets that remained open, and the airline’s seat supply is bumping up against 2019 levels.
After a slower start, conditions in Viva Air’s second market, Peru, are turning a corner, and the company feels positively about the recovery in that fast changing market.
Viva’s goal in adding a third domestic market remains intact, and the company believes that ultra low cost operators will become much more competitive on international regional routes in Latin America.
