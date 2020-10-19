CAPA Live: US airline operators brace for the long road back
It is hard to fathom that North America and the rest of the world have been battling the COVID-19 pandemic for nearly eight months. And for the majority of operators worldwide the reality is setting in that the recovery is likely to be wildly unpredictable and slower than expected.
In the US, capacity in the domestic market is projected to reach approximately 50% of 2019 levels by YE2020, but the road to revenue recovery will be long, as business demand remains essentially stalled and international travel is severely constrained.
Even as airlines accept the reality that a long road lies ahead in recovering from the COVID-19 crisis, they are pointing to sequential improvements in revenues losses and decreasing their daily cash burn, which are relative achievements in the new reality that US operators and airlines worldwide find themselves in.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.