CAPA Live: US airline operators brace for the long road back

It is hard to fathom that North America and the rest of the world have been battling the COVID-19 pandemic for nearly eight months. And for the majority of operators worldwide the reality is setting in that the recovery is likely to be wildly unpredictable and slower than expected.

In the US, capacity in the domestic market is projected to reach approximately 50% of 2019 levels by YE2020, but the road to revenue recovery will be long, as business demand remains essentially stalled and international travel is severely constrained.

Even as airlines accept the reality that a long road lies ahead in recovering from the COVID-19 crisis, they are pointing to sequential improvements in revenues losses and decreasing their daily cash burn, which are relative achievements in the new reality that US operators and airlines worldwide find themselves in.