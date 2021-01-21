CAPA Live Transcripts: AirAsia.com digital transformation

Talking at the CAPA Live on 13-Jan-2021, AirAsia.com CEO Karen Chan spoke with CAPA’s chairman emeritus Peter Harbison.

AirAsia is taking the opportunity of the coronavirus setback to diversify and prepare a substantial new line of business over the next few years. Its target is to achieve 50% of revenues from non-flying activities by the end of 2024.

AirAsia.com will become the fastest growing ASEAN super app - and the only OTA backed by an airline.

The website can leverage unsold seats and can control the pricing of every single segment and route, 365 days out.

Partnerships are being formed with full service airlines as well as Ctrip, kiwi.com and more.

E-commerce is an increasing focus, with the airline reskilling staff and taking advantage of their existing customers.

Some of the key highlights of the conversation can be found below.