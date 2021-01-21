CAPA Live Transcripts: AirAsia.com digital transformation
Talking at the CAPA Live on 13-Jan-2021, AirAsia.com CEO Karen Chan spoke with CAPA’s chairman emeritus Peter Harbison.
AirAsia is taking the opportunity of the coronavirus setback to diversify and prepare a substantial new line of business over the next few years. Its target is to achieve 50% of revenues from non-flying activities by the end of 2024.
AirAsia.com will become the fastest growing ASEAN super app - and the only OTA backed by an airline.
The website can leverage unsold seats and can control the pricing of every single segment and route, 365 days out.
Partnerships are being formed with full service airlines as well as Ctrip, kiwi.com and more.
E-commerce is an increasing focus, with the airline reskilling staff and taking advantage of their existing customers.
Some of the key highlights of the conversation can be found below.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.