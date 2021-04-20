CAPA Live: Sky Airline is well positioned to weather the storm

Despite the challenges South America is facing in containing COVID-19, the strategy of the Chilean airline group Sky Airline remains intact – leveraging its presence in Chile and Peru to drive low cost air travel within the region, and on some longer haul routes once its Airbus A321neoXLR aircraft arrive in 2023.

Sky’s markets were highly competitive before the crisis, and that will remain the case once the region is on a course to recovery. But Sky is unfazed by the competitive landscape that could emerge post-crisis, and believes its competitors will make the company even stronger.