CAPA Live: Sky Airline is well positioned to weather the storm
Despite the challenges South America is facing in containing COVID-19, the strategy of the Chilean airline group Sky Airline remains intact – leveraging its presence in Chile and Peru to drive low cost air travel within the region, and on some longer haul routes once its Airbus A321neoXLR aircraft arrive in 2023.
Sky’s markets were highly competitive before the crisis, and that will remain the case once the region is on a course to recovery. But Sky is unfazed by the competitive landscape that could emerge post-crisis, and believes its competitors will make the company even stronger.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.