CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation Summit, Sydney 07/08Aug-2019

Australia's aviation at a watershed as airlines slow expansion

As Australia's airline growth grinds to a halt, after many years of expansion, there are widespread emerging challenges for domestic and international airlines, airports and the tourism industry alike, as Qantas and Virgin Australia, the Gulf carriers and others rein back on expansion.

At the same time, concerns are increasing of an economic slowdown after a decade of expansion, and business and consumer confidence slows. The airline industry, always at the pointed end of any economic chills, will be looking to retain the financial level necessary to justify further investment. Airports too, reliant on airline expansion, are facing a slowdown, at the same time as a more confrontational atmosphere between airlines and airports is emerging.

There are many cross currents. For example, Australia has for many years, been a predominantly outbound market, but as the Australian dollar slides, foreign airlines are finding this market less attractive to serve and are already in some cases reducing capacity.

A weaker dollar is generally positive for inbound tourism but that reversal of traffic flows takes some time to materialise. Meanwhile, the previously booming inbound Chinese tourism market has slowed to a crawl and other markets are becoming more subdued.

Asia meanwhile remains a relatively strong outbound market.

The domestic airlines are a contrast in profitability, as Virgin Australia seeks to recapture its financial spark and the Qantas group continues to return record profits. The partnership between Air New Zealand and Virgin Australia was terminated last year, changing the dynamics on the Tasman and beyond.

Then there is the revolution in airline distribution - selling tickets - driven by technological change and the airlines' desire to recapture control of the marketplace.

All of these ingredients feed into an intriguing formula for high level discussion at a vital time in the country's travel and tourism industries.

And of course, the opportunity to mingle with the region's industry leaders in the convivial atmosphere of Sydney's Hyatt Regency, is not to be missed.

NSW Minister for Tourism: "the aviation industry underpins our economy's success and growth"

NSW Minister for Tourism Stuart Ayres recognised the importance of the conference as a forum to address strategic discussions which are essential to ensuring NSW continues to lead the nation’s tourism boom.

“The aviation industry is a key player in supporting tourism growth in Sydney and throughout NSW. It goes without saying that tourism is a vital part of our economy and the aviation industry underpins its success and growth, so it’s important for us to constantly pursue and explore the key topics facing this category.

Destination NSW Chief Executive Officer Sandra Chipchase said hosting events such as the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation Summit has the benefit of showcasing our beautiful state whilst also driving overnight visitation.

“Attendees of the conference will be able to experience first-hand why Sydney is the premier destination for conventions and exhibition businesses, with iconic attractions, luxury accommodation and world-class dining.”

“Staging business events in NSW is a great way to encourage more visitors to experience everything that’s on offer – from our magnificent harbour city and its vast array of attractions to the renowned hospitality, events, as well as onwards to explore the spectacular scenery of regional NSW, we really are a destination like no other,” Ms Chipchase said.

CAPA Chairman Emeritus Peter Harbison said: “We are delighted to be working with the NSW Government through Destination NSW to once again bring the Australia Pacific Aviation Summit to Sydney, providing global aviation and travel leaders with a professional platform for high-level discussion on the future of our industry.”

Why is this Summit so important?

As CAPA’s home event, the Australia Pacific Summit will uniquely showcase airline CEOs from Australia and key foreign markets to share their insights on airline strategy and plans for serving Australia by air; explore the competitive outlook for the region; discuss new route opportunities thanks to next-generation aircraft; bring together key analysts to understand the competitive market within Australia; and deliver a great debate on airport regulation.

In addition, an exciting new corporate travel programme has been injected into CAPA’s Australasian calendar with the new Corporate Travel Community (CTC) Forums.

For this sector of the market we bring together informative and educational forums to coincide with the aviation summit and discuss IATA’s New Distribution Capability (NDC); the accommodation markets impact on travel programmes and new payment technologies set to revolutionise the way we pay for corporate travel.

The 2019 Summit will gather 600+ aviation and corporate travel executives from airlines, airports and suppliers in what is widely regarded as the largest, pre-eminent strategic aviation Summit in the South Pacific region. Understanding our industry is CAPA’s great strength and passion. Stay informed and connected with the region’s industry leaders, by joining us in Sydney for an event that is unrivalled in its coverage of strategic aviation issues.

For more information on the Summit speakers and agenda, or to register visit, apas19.capaevents.com

