CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation Summit 2019: Sydney, 7/8-Aug-2019

Qantas outlook and Q&A session with Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce

Qantas Group, CEO, Alan Joyce has more than a decade at the helm of Australia’s largest airline group. Having moved from leading Jetstar to Qantas in 2008, he has led the carrier through its biggest transformation programme since privatisation in 1995, and onto record levels of profitability. Mr Joyce will deliver an update on the carrier’s outlook and participate in a Q&A session with CAPA’s Chairman Emeritus, Peter Harbison.

Competitive outlook for Australasian aviation

CAPA - Centre for Aviation, Chairman Emeritus, Peter Harbison will continue on to lead a discussion of the regional competitive outlook accompanied by Regional Express, Deputy Chairman, John Sharp and Sydney Airport, CEO, Geoff Culbert.

The Australasian region has seen its two largest carriers, Qantas and Air New Zealand, cement their domestic market dominance and profitability, endorsing their strategies in the marketplace, while having to adapt to new and highly competitive market conditions in the international realm.

Dedicated Corporate Travel Community (CTC) Educational Stream on Day 1: Four Workshops: NDC, Risk management, Accommodation and Payments



The first of these is led by Head of Corporate Travel Relations Australasia, Catherine Craig & Head of Content Curation, Marco Navarria. The Workshop will focus on understanding air travel developments for the corporate travel community, with a particular focus on how IATA’s NDC distribution standard is progressing and its impact. Panellists will include:

4th Dimension Business Consulting, General Manager, Felicity Burke;

Canon, Strategic Procurement, Ama Aidoo-Sam

Festive Road, Principal Consultant, Mike Orchard.

Flight Centre Travel Group, Executive General Manager, James Kavanagh

Travelport, Global VP & Global Head of Air Travel Partner, Damian Hickey

These experts will cover a range of topics on the key concerns of corporate travel buyers, including the changing technological distribution landscape and business models and the impact of airline direct sales channels on corporate programmes.

Note: A full, two day, corporate travel programme, The CAPA-CTC Global Corporate Travel Summit, will be conducted in Sydney on 25/26-Nov-2019 at the Hyatt Regency.

Information technology, innovation and the aviation industry landscape

Skyscanner, Senior Director, Strategic Partnerships, Hugh Aitken will lead a panel on how innovation is driving the entire aviation ecosystem and improving passenger experience. Panel participants include:

Day 2 agenda highlights:

The great debate: Airport regulation, friend or foe?

Airport regulation has been a key point of contention in Australia, following the Productivity Commission’s inquiry into the economic regulation of airports. Airports are critical pieces of infrastructure. Their regulation has significant implications for the competitiveness of Australian aviation, the provision of essential aviation-related services and the efficiency and safety of aviation.

CAPA - Centre for Aviation, Chairman Emeritus, Peter Harbison will lead a discussion covering a variety of viewpoints on the topic. Key panel members include:

The social impact of aviation - gender diversity, Indigenous affairs, environment and more

Aviation’s corporate social impact has increasingly become a topic of intense discussion. As customers, suppliers, employees and society at large places more importance on topics of corporate social responsibility, the aviation industry is seeking to embrace this change.

The industry has acknowledged major challenges such as lack of gender diversity and its ambitious goals for carbon neutral travel, but much ground still needs to be covered. More so than ever before, industry leaders are being challenged to develop approaches that can deliver on social responsibility ambitions.

International SOS Director, Risk, Jessica Beatson will lead a panel discussion on the social impact in the travel and aviation industry. Panel members include:

Bioenergy Australia, Chief Executive Officer, Shahana McKenzie

Etihad Airways, General Manager Australia and New Zealand, Sarah Built

The Sustainable Traveller, Founder, Dayana Brooke

World Animal Protection, Executive Director, Simone Clarke

For more information or to register to be part of the discussion, visit the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation & Corporate Travel Summit website.