CAPA and ACTE to host 2018’s largest gathering of corporate travel executives in southern hemisphere



Adopting the theme of “Embracing Change”, the conference will begin with big picture keynotes on the demographic, geopolitical and economic climate shaping our world, setting the scene for more detailed discussions on the latest travel industry trends and practices.



Keynote speaker and renowned social demographer and commentator, Bernard Salt, will reveal insights into the social, generational and demographic matters that will impact business and travel programmes. CAPA executive chairman Peter Harbison will deliver a high level overview of global strategic aviation trends and developments.

CAPA and ACTE are working diligently to plan a programme that will be highly valuable and attractive to both business and industry

As part of an initiative to refresh the traditional conference format, CAPA and ACTE have cut back on the number of panel sessions and restructured the educational sessions to deliver instructional workshops that will provide attendees with best practice methodologies for sourcing and negotiating air, accommodation, TMC and ground transportation contracts.



In addition, brand new innovations will provide much needed variation to the conference format. These innovations include the ‘Learning Labs’, an open learning environment consisting of 20-30 minute presentations on cutting edge industry topics and the ‘Tech Studios’, where select suppliers will undertake fast-paced demos showcasing the latest technological solutions to common travel pain points.

The subjects covered at the conference are designed to be buyer centric, helping corporate travel executives to improve their understanding on issues such as:

Latest strategic developments in global aviation: the impact of new aircraft, new business models and airport systems on both the aviation industry and the traveller

Modern technologies and game changers that will help transform travel programmes, save costs and generate efficiencies

Voice of the customer: Unpacking what today's macro trends and big picture issues mean for the buyer

The spokes of corporate travel: fly, sleep, ground, pay, meet, support and book

What does "support" mean in today's corporate travel environment - debunking the myths and exposing the realities of new technologies, AI and data analytics. The bottom line impact.

Managing travel policy and measuring costs against ROI

Sourcing and negotiating air/car/hotel programmes

What procurement is looking for from the travel industry

Latest developments in the realm of NDC and payments

The future of the TMC as commercial models evolve

CAPA and ACTE are pleased to collaborate to deliver an important industry forum

ACTE Global executive director Greeley Koch, said: “Since 2012 ACTE Global has been bringing the corporate travel industry together in Australia and New Zealand. Our singular focus is to make sure that the corporate travel buyers have the latest insights and knowledge about the ever changing industry,” said Greeley Koch, executive director at ACTE Global. “Through the years, we have conducted ACTE Research to identify trends and then bring the discussion to life through our in-person events. We look forward to working with CAPA to bring another event to Sydney that covers the corporate travel industry in a way that is innovative and unique.”



CAPA executive chairman Peter Harbison said: “We are pleased to be continuing our successful partnership with ACTE to deliver the 2018 CAPA-ACTE Global Summit & Corporate Lodging Forum. At a time when the travel industry is rapidly changing, the Summit is a vitally important forum for dissecting what these changes, such as the introduction of new technologies, evolving TMC commercial models and the IATA led NDC initiative, mean for both suppliers and buyers. We invite all procurement leaders, travel category leads and industry executives from across Australia to join us in Sydney to network and engage in dynamic discussions.”

Since its establishment in 1990, CAPA – Centre for Aviation (CAPA) has assumed a position as a highly influential aviation group, with its platforms helping the aviation sector and leading supplier businesses to stay informed, remain closely connected to industry leaders, be inspired to drive change and partake in industry evolution.

CAPA is the leading provider of independent aviation market intelligence, analysis and data services, covering worldwide developments and reaches more than 350,000 unique website visitors each month.

CAPA runs C-level aviation and corporate travel summits in key markets around the world, bringing together the leading stakeholders of the global commercial aviation industry. CAPA’s global events are held in key aviation markets around the world and attract 300 executive level speakers and attendees at each of its global events.



Understanding aviation markets is our great strength and our passion. Providing our CAPA Members, clients and partners with an unparalleled level of expertise and insight is our business. For more information visit, centreforaviation.com.

About ACTE Global

ACTE Global (Association of Corporate Travel Executives) has a 30-year reputation for leading the way corporate travel is conducted. As a global association comprised of executive-level members in more than 100 countries, ACTE Global pioneers educational and technological advances that make business travel productive, cost-effective and straightforward. ACTE Global advocacy and initiatives continue to support impactful changes in safety and security, privacy, duty of care and compliance along with traveller productivity that supports global commerce. Learn more at www.acte.org.

