Canadian and Mexican airlines brace for the latest round of US tariff threats

During the past few weeks, looming threats by the US of tariffs on goods in two of the country's most important air travel markets - Canada and Mexico - have already resulted in some airlines working to de-risk their operations from the potential economic unrest.

Now the administration of President Trump has once again delivered a firm date of 4-Mar-2025 for tariffs to begin.

It is yet to be revealed whether charges will ultimately take effect, or remain a negotiating tactic by the US, but either outcome could impact air travel demand in those key markets.