Canadian and Mexican airlines brace for the latest round of US tariff threats
During the past few weeks, looming threats by the US of tariffs on goods in two of the country's most important air travel markets - Canada and Mexico - have already resulted in some airlines working to de-risk their operations from the potential economic unrest.
Now the administration of President Trump has once again delivered a firm date of 4-Mar-2025 for tariffs to begin.
It is yet to be revealed whether charges will ultimately take effect, or remain a negotiating tactic by the US, but either outcome could impact air travel demand in those key markets.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.