Canadian airlines’ ambitions are high. Who will be the most successful?
Canada’s airlines continue their efforts to carve out their respective competitive spaces as the COVID-19 pandemic pressures continue to fade.
The country’s ultra-low cost carriers continue to expand at a solid pace, and WestJet has opted to expand its aircraft order book with larger Boeing MAX narrowbody jets.
Air Canada, meanwhile, is bolstering existing partnerships and forging new relationships to broaden the scope of its network.
All this results in a dynamic landscape within the Canadian market, which should keep competition lively for the foreseeable future.
