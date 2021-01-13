Canada's new COVID testing results in rocky start to 2021

Canada’s aviation sector spent the second half of 2020 attempting to convince the government that COVID-19 testing was a viable alternative to quarantines that were instituted in Mar-2020, and which remain firmly in place.

Now, at the beginning of 2021, the country appears to be moving backwards instead of forwards in easing its quarantines, adding the additional requirement of testing for travellers entering the country while keeping mandatory quarantine measures in place.

Obviously, the country’s airlines are concerned by the latest moves, and continue to believe that the stringent measures are widening the competitive gaps with other operators worldwide. WestJet moved swiftly after the decision to cut capacity, and unfortunately, staff.