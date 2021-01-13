Canada's new COVID testing results in rocky start to 2021
Canada’s aviation sector spent the second half of 2020 attempting to convince the government that COVID-19 testing was a viable alternative to quarantines that were instituted in Mar-2020, and which remain firmly in place.
Now, at the beginning of 2021, the country appears to be moving backwards instead of forwards in easing its quarantines, adding the additional requirement of testing for travellers entering the country while keeping mandatory quarantine measures in place.
Obviously, the country’s airlines are concerned by the latest moves, and continue to believe that the stringent measures are widening the competitive gaps with other operators worldwide. WestJet moved swiftly after the decision to cut capacity, and unfortunately, staff.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.