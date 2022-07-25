Canada’s incumbent airlines shift strategies as start-up airlines exude confidence

Airlines operating worldwide are attempting to adapt to a post-pandemic environment, and in some cases, are undertaking a strategy shift to ensure that they remain competitive over the long term.

That’s the case in Canada, where WestJet is shifting its focus towards its low cost roots and playing to its strength in Western Canada.

Porter Airlines, which has been a Dash-8 Q400 operator for a decade and a half, is preparing to launch Embraer E195-E2 service in the near future and recently expanded its order book for the aircraft.

Of course, ultra low cost carriers are also working to establish their own footholds in Canada, and they continue to believe that vast opportunities exist for that business model to thrive in the country.

Given those dynamics, changes could be afoot in the Canadian aviation market in the years to come.