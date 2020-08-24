Canada’s airlines wait for travel restrictions to ease
Canadian airlines and airports have welcomed the new government flight plan for navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, but the country’s travel restrictions remain intact, and there is no indication about when a change will occur.
That means the status quo for airlines will continue, and it appears that Canada’s two largest operators have joined most US airlines in reducing capacity in the autumn as the pandemic continues to generate uncertainty about a sustained improvement in demand.
As it examines ways to eventually lift those restrictions, the government of Canada is also following ICAO’s work on public health corridors, and exploring ways in which contact tracing could be more actively used in air travel.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.