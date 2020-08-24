Canada’s airlines wait for travel restrictions to ease

Canadian airlines and airports have welcomed the new government flight plan for navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, but the country’s travel restrictions remain intact, and there is no indication about when a change will occur.

That means the status quo for airlines will continue, and it appears that Canada’s two largest operators have joined most US airlines in reducing capacity in the autumn as the pandemic continues to generate uncertainty about a sustained improvement in demand.

As it examines ways to eventually lift those restrictions, the government of Canada is also following ICAO’s work on public health corridors, and exploring ways in which contact tracing could be more actively used in air travel.