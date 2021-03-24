Can the UK afford to let air transport suffer any longer?

The UK’s aviation sector, and especially the airport business, is in a worse position than it has been at any time since the pandemic began, with traffic figures dropping through the floor and financial support from the government at a low level.

The annual Budget statement, in the first week of Mar-2021, did not even mention aviation, while behind the scenes – the hated Air Passenger Duty was raised again for long haul journeys.

It could be reasonable to think that the British government had washed its hand of aviation; as if it were a virus every bit as infectious as COVID-19.

And that might actually be the case, as a green revolution worryingly takes place in the corridors of power.