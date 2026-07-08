British Airways boosts its Canada presence with Porter Airlines codeshare

British Airways and Porter Airlines have announced a new codeshare agreement. Flights are available to book for travel from 8-Jul-2026.

Porter Airlines, which will celebrate its 20th anniversary later this year, is now the only Canadian codeshare partner of an IAG airline.

For British Airways, the new partnership significantly expands the number of Canadian cities that are available to its customers on a single fare.

Already strong in the US, this will help to give a little more balance to its North American presence.

For Porter Airlines, the agreement should provide additional feed into its expanding network at a time of weakness in the traditionally strong Canada-US market.