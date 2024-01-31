Britain’s four busiest airports to miss NextGen security screening deadline – is that acceptable?

Only two UK airports have introduced CT security scanners and nothing has changed in almost a year

In Apr-2023 CAPA - Centre for Aviation published the report London City CT scanners give it a passenger handling advantage – other airports must catch up fast on London City Airport (LCY).

LCY is an airport that had introduced full CT (Computed Tomography) security scanners, which create 3D images, ending hand luggage restrictions and the 100ml limit on the total amount of liquids and gels that can be carried onboard flights. LCY was one of the first UK airports to do so.

Notably, the small Ireland West Airport in the Irish Republic also completed installation of the cabin baggage screening system, in Dec-2023.

The new technology, first trialled five years ago, means that passengers no longer need to remove laptops or liquids, and can carry bottles containing up to two litres of liquid in their carry-on bags – removing restrictions that date back to 2006 and a thwarted plan to bomb aircraft departing UK airports on trans Atlantic flights with explosives secreted onboard.

LCY said it would also be able to process 30% more passengers per hour.

The report listed the reported responses (Mar-2023) of other UK airports to the request from the UK government to ensure that the same technology was introduced by Jun-2024 at all of them – it did not make for optimistic reading.

Very few of the airports and airport groups contacted by the British TV channel ITV committed to having the technology in place. One that did, along with London City (and the only two so far in the UK) was the tiny Teesside Airport in northeast England, which was on the verge of installing it. The total annual passenger throughput in 2023 of those two airports that had, or were about to, make this technology available at that time was less than four million out of a UK total of what will easily be in excess of the 270 million reported to the end of Nov-2023.

The most common response was an identical one: “Discussions are ongoing to ensure the technology is fully operational by Jun-2024” (verbatim) repeated by rote as if it was a jointly prepared one.

The more positive responses again came from smaller airports, for example Jersey, which commented, “Works to install the CT machines are set to begin this spring and will be fully operational by Jun-2024, once the staff has been fully trained to operate it”.

The cat is out of the bag, and a demanding public will no longer accept excuses

There is a commonality between many of these responses – namely, that the airports are committing to having the technology in place for the government’s deadline, which is still well over a year away in 2024, but in most cases not before.

As CAPA - Centre for Aviation said at the time, for the other airports the cat was out of the bag, and that the travelling public, frustrated by two solid years of pandemic-related controls, and then by understaffing at airports as they reopened, would not be in a mood to countenance security-related delays in the summer of 2023 when they knew that, 17 years on from the ‘trans Atlantic aircraft plot’, approved technology to remove the need for some painfully slow security checks was at last available to be implemented.

Almost a year on, and the situation has, if anything, worsened.

In the week commencing 22-Jan-2024 London Heathrow Airport, London Gatwick Airport, Manchester Airport and London Stansted Airport (in descending order the four busiest in the UK) were reported widely to be saying that they will miss the Jun-2024 deadline to introduce this next-generation security screening technology.

Between them, they handled over 174 million passengers in the period Jan-2023 to Nov-2023.

Implementation at the big four airports to be delayed until '2025'

They are talking instead not about implementation being completed in 2H2024, but about 2025 (and without a specified date in that year).

That would be three years after the original deadline of 2022, which pre-dated 01-Jun-2024 and was during a period when airports were virtually empty.

And during which time there were significant terminal development works at some of them, including, most notably, the GBP1 billion extension of Terminal 2 at Manchester.

Overruns like these are commonplace in the UK; HS2 has set the low ‘standard’

Overruns on major projects have become commonplace in the UK, a country where once engineering was pre-eminent.

The most extreme example is the much-vaunted High Speed Rail (HSR) project, which was first announced in 2013 and was originally supposed to connect many of the main cities – London, Birmingham, Manchester, Sheffield, Leeds and Glasgow, and some smaller ones in between – with a completion date already well into the 2030s.

Piece by piece the scheme has been dismantled, even though many billions of pounds (GBP) have already been spent. The final nail in the coffin – almost – was the axing of the Birmingham-Manchester section in Oct-2023, which just left the London (in fact West London, not the central business district) to Birmingham section (or ‘London to just north of London’ as the comedians quickly dubbed it) remaining.

‘Almost’ because there are doubts increasingly being raised about that section now, as costs continue to spiral. It will not be surprising if that goes this year as well, as the political parties look to what they can offer the electorate financially, in order to win votes in the general election (which could come as soon a May-2024).

(For commentary on the impact of the axing of the Birmingham-Manchester section of HSR on the airports serving those cities, see part two of the Oct-2023 CAPA - Centre for Aviation report: Manchester – biggest airport sector loser from cancellation of UK’s HS2 northern rail line).

The British public has lost patience

It is hard to blame the public for concluding that management no longer cares about completing projects on time because it believes it can get away with it, and that the government, where it is involved, will not impose penalties. In fact, that the government is more likely to hand out honours to the people who have failed.

The British don’t riot out of dissatisfaction, as was evident during spring 2022 when airline services resumed rapidly as COVID-19 pandemic restrictions eased.

But airports, which had laid off staff in large numbers, were unprepared, causing lengthy flight delays, diversions and baggage delivery issues; there were numerous ugly scenes at several airports, requiring the deployment of police officers to contain them.

How can this delay be justified?

But latent dissatisfaction with both airlines and airports in the UK is there much of the time among the public, whether it is justified or not.

So is it in this instance? Do these airports have a valid reason or are they merely offering an excuse?

They say in most cases that they are implementing the new equipment on a security ‘lane by lane’ basis, while trying their best to maintain existing service levels, but that could mean some terminals in these large airports having full service with them while others don’t – depending on the speed of installation, which can vary according to numerous factors.

Confusion heaped on confusion

And, of course, there is the little matter of some airports having the equipment at all while most don’t, prompting confusion which could manifest as returning passengers giving themselves the same amount of time to check in as on the outbound journey because they did not realise that the returning airport did not have the new technology.

That might particularly apply to European and US visitors to the UK, because their airports are generally moving more quickly towards implementation. Or simply all passengers just assuming that all the UK airports have the technology. And similarly with transit passengers where additional security is required for them.

Put simply, passengers already have too much to think about, without this. That would encourage passengers to make airline purchase decisions based on which terminal offered the new equipment, which would enrage airlines situated in terminals that didn’t.

Ryanair – which has been uncharacteristically quiet on the issue so far – would be incandescent with rage if it were to suffer accordingly.

A weighty problem

Factors include the physical size and shape of the machines, and the fact they are quite heavy, which in extreme circumstances can mean floors having to be strengthened to take their weight. They wouldn't be put on a mezzanine floor.

Then again, it could reasonably be expected that the floors of any new or extended terminal in the last 10 years would at least to be capable of holding them. Everyone knew they would come one day, and that you wouldn’t be able to carry them under your arm.

Then there is the problem of exposure to harmful rays by both operators and passengers, which requires careful placement of the machines that might contradict other situational requirements.

When airports reopened as pandemic restrictions were lifted, one of the main problems they faced was training new staff, and training equally remains an issue on the new machines. However simple it may be to operate, the machine requires the same degree of intense concentration as that of an air traffic controller – it is not always easy to find people who can do that, consistently, on the minimum wage.

There may also be problems connected to the efficacy of the supply chain, although no airport or group appears yet to have complained about that. It clearly didn’t bother London City and Teesside airports, which in any case are, hopefully, benefitting from having been ‘first movers’.

The scanners don’t come cheap

Having made the case for the airports, what are the questionable aspects of their position?

The first one might be considered one in their favour – namely, the price of the machines.

They cost between USD300,000 and USD500,000 each, so the bill for 50 security lanes could come to USD25 million – not a minor item on the OpEx budget, or the CapEx one where they belong, either. In Apr-2023 the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced three orders totalling USD1.3 billion for CT scanners to be deployed across the country.

Any airport would baulk at finding that sort of money as it was trying to drag itself out of three years of heavily reduced travel demand, unless it could see a clear return on investment.

But needs must. There is no option about installing these devices. RoI doesn’t come into it.

Perhaps the bigger problem is that airports envisage potentially a huge loss on the investment they were required to make in the immediate aftermath of the ‘failed bomb plot’ in 2006 (there are still lingering doubts about the reality of such an attack actually taking place but that’s another story).

The need to fork out yet again on infrastructural projects is off-putting…

That investment took the form of a massive shift of infrastructure investment from landside to airside.

It may be a dim and distant memory now, but there were many retail, FBO and other such units landside before 2006. So many, that as long ago as the early 1990s BAA plc, which operated London Heathrow, Gatwick and Stansted airports devised the slogan “say your goodbyes at the garden gate”, to deter meters and greeters from accompanying passengers to landside areas (they couldn’t go airside as you could on a railway station, with a ‘platform ticket’.)

That infrastructure shift cost many millions (GBP50 million in some cases), but the upside was that since then airports have benefitted from the huge increase in retail sales. Initially in items you could no longer take through security, and then subsequently as a spin-off into other units, as concession operators upped their game to include ordering goods online for delivery at the time of return from vacation or business trip.

Airports benefit from these retail and FBO activities as the usual practice, in common with the High Street, is to set rents based on the profits made by the concessionaires. The more they make, the more they pay.

..But the demand will emerge

Now airports may well face two alternative scenarios.

Either they start to provide such facilities landside again, because there will be a demand as passengers are presented with later reporting times, and that would again come at considerable cost on top of the cost of the scanners; or they don’t, and face the wrath of the meeters and greeters that will be encouraged to resume their airport journeys with the passengers and who will expect those facilities to be in place.

It’s a zero sum game, and it is easy to understand why airports would want to drag their feet for as long as possible, as they have been accused of doing for the best part of 20 years, along with their representative body (again, rightly or wrongly).

Irrespective of fines, irritating the public further is best be avoided

Ultimately, what it boils down to is this.

Unless the UK Government extends the deadline yet again (making it look weak as an election looms), airports failing fully to install the scanners could face financial penalties, and they must know by now that they are not exactly flavour of the month with many politicians, who are under pressure from numerous external and even internal groups to minimise their presence, period.

And that isn’t to mention an already hacked-off public.