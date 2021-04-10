Brazil's airlines remain upbeat despite softening demand
Throughout much of 2020 Brazil’s airlines touted a swift recovery in domestic air travel demand, and were bumping up towards their 2019 capacity levels by the end of 2020. But now the rebound has lost steam as Brazil fights a searing second wave of COVID-19 infections.
Two of the country’s airlines – GOL and Azul – believe the stalled momentum in demand is temporary, and view vaccinations as the key catalyst for the recovery in domestic air travel demand to resume.
Of course, efficiently administering vaccines rests squarely on the shoulders of Brazil’s government, which recently has been under fire for its management of the COVID-19 pandemic.
