Brazil is poised for interesting market dynamics in 2026 as its aviation sector enters a new era
Brazil has always been a key market in Latin America - but 2026 is arguably a new chapter in the country's aviation history.
All three of the country's largest airlines - Azul, GOL and LATAM - have restructured under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection during the last few years, and are shaping what appears to be a rational environment in a country with significant potential.
But there are challenges specific in Brazil, including high fuel costs and significant levels of litigation for the country's airlines.
Despite those obstacles, the country's aviation sector is brimming with potential.
It's not clear how the conflict in the Middle East could ultimately shape airline demand, but for now Brazilian airlines are optimistic about their prospects.
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